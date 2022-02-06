The Navarro College Board recognized professors and trustees during their Jan. 27 meeting.
Professors Mark Dillman and Paul Phillips were thanked by the Board of Trustees for their years of dedicated service and for the impact they made on the lives of students, and the many successes enjoyed by the college during their tenures.
Dillman has taught mathematics at Navarro College for 40 years; Phillips has taught Government for 30 years.
Trustees also recognized Faith Holt and Billy “Todd” McGraw, who have served for 10 and 20 years respectively.
All routine enrollment and financial reports were approved. Trustees also heard information regarding the refinancing of Series 2009 and 2012 Bonds.
The Board has the authority to delegate final pricing authority to the pricing officer and establish bond sale parameters, which include setting the maximum interest rate and the minimum savings threshold. The action will take advantage of lower interest rates and is expected to realize a savings of $750,000 through 2028. Final decisions will be made regarding this issue at a future meeting.
Trustees approved the consent agenda and the personnel report before adjourning.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will held Feb. 24, inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
