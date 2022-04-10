The Navarro College Board of Trustees held their regular monthly meeting March 31, after weather forced the cancellation in February. The Board accepted the Request of Qualifications of CEI Engineering Associates to assist in developing a master plan for the district.
CEI Engineering Associates has over 20 years of experience completing projects for multimillion dollar companies, as well as school districts in Texas. CEI is a nationwide firm with locations in Dallas and Houston.
Trustees also approved the sale of a piece of property located in Block 44, Lot 10 in Corsicana. The city, which had previously owned the property, agreed to sell it to an adjoining property owner for $1,500 plus closing costs during a December 2021 council meeting.
Trustees approved routine financial reports for January and February as well as quarterly investment report which ended in February.
The Board approved the renewal of an interlocal participation agreement regarding risk management with the Texas Association of School Boards. The agreement is routine and was last updated in 2012.
The consent agenda and all other routine reports, including enrollment and personnel were read and accepted.
The college will be closed in observance of Good Friday, April 15.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be April 28 on the Mexia campus.
