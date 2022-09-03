The Navarro College Board of Trustees approved a motion to declare their intent Thursday, Aug. 25 to set the Ad Valorem Tax rate at $0.1072 per $100 of taxable valuation. The rate is the voter approval rate, previously known as the rollback rate.
A public hearing regarding the tax rate is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept 20 inside the Bulldog Board Room on the Corsicana campus.
Navarro College District’s certified valuation for calendar year 2022 has increased by $1,033,328,597 from calendar year 2021. The new tax valuation for Navarro College is $5,492,125,408.
Trustees also adopted the 2022-2023 budget. The budget is positive and balanced without an additional approximate $3.7 million in federal dollars related to the pandemic. Portions of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, or HEERF, money remains, allowing qualifying students to recover from the pandemic’s negative effects.
The college was able to use portions of the allocated funds dedicated to institutions to offset revenue losses as well as build and fortify infrastructure which assisted in remote learning and other necessary improvements which met government parameters for the money.
A majority of the college’s expenditures in the adopted 2022-2023 budget are related to faculty salaries and costs related to benefits, some of which are required by the state.
All additional routine financial reports were approved.
Enrollment and personnel reports were also provided. The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Sept. 22, inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
