Navarro College Trustees conferred the honor of Professor Emeritus upon Dan Nesmith, Professor History Emeritus, Dr. Thomas Vance, Professor of Biology Emeritus, and Mark Dillman, Professor of Math Emeritus, during the Nov. 17 meeting.
Trustees also recognized Dr. Larry Reed, Dan Nesmith, Dr. Kenneth Martin, Dr. Thomas Vance, Dr. Tommy Stringer and Mark Dillman for 40 or more years of service to Navarro College.
“These individuals exemplify the Bulldog Spirit and have shown what it means to be a Bulldog for life,” said Dr. Kevin Fegan, District President.
Reed has served the college in multiple roles in his 44 years as a Bulldog, beginning as a student in 1957.
Nesmith was a professor of history for 43 years.
Martin retired as President of Navarro College’s Ellis County Campus after 43 years.
Vance retired after 43 years as a professor of biology.
Dillman, spent 40 years at Navarro College as a professor of mathematics.
Stringer retired after 42 years as a professor of history. He was unable to attend the Board meeting but sent a note of appreciation to the students, staff and administration, as well as his former colleagues.
Phil Judson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees thanked them for their dedication and combined years of service to the communities they served.
All other routine financial enrollment and personnel reports were approved.
The College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and for Christmas break from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be held Dec. 15 inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
