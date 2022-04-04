4-5-22 Job Fair.TIF

In an effort to connect Texas health professions employers with qualified students, alumni, and community members, Navarro College is hosting a Health Professions Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 in the Cook Center of the Corsicana Campus. The hiring event is free to attend and open to the public.

Job seekers who attend the fair will have the opportunity to speak with employers and gather information directly from representatives of healthcare organizations. Attendees will also be able to speak with universities regarding furthering their education.

Here is a list of registered employers:

Parkview Regional Hospital

Ageless Living Home Health

Freestone Medical Center

Stephen F. Austin State

Renaissance Rehabilitation

Navarro Regional Hospital

LaLa Healthcare Solutions

Ascension

Mexia, Teague, Groesbeck Long Term Care

Chamberlain University

Midlothian Methodist Medical Center

Legend Oaks, Ennis

Palestine Regional Hospital

Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation

CVS Health Ennis Distribution

Country Meadows Nursing

Mexia State Supported Living

University of Texas Arlington

Limestone Medical Center

Navarro College Alumni Association

Barton Associates

