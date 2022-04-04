In an effort to connect Texas health professions employers with qualified students, alumni, and community members, Navarro College is hosting a Health Professions Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 in the Cook Center of the Corsicana Campus. The hiring event is free to attend and open to the public.
Job seekers who attend the fair will have the opportunity to speak with employers and gather information directly from representatives of healthcare organizations. Attendees will also be able to speak with universities regarding furthering their education.
Here is a list of registered employers:
Parkview Regional Hospital
Ageless Living Home Health
Freestone Medical Center
Stephen F. Austin State
Renaissance Rehabilitation
Navarro Regional Hospital
LaLa Healthcare Solutions
Ascension
Mexia, Teague, Groesbeck Long Term Care
Chamberlain University
Midlothian Methodist Medical Center
Legend Oaks, Ennis
Palestine Regional Hospital
Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation
CVS Health Ennis Distribution
Country Meadows Nursing
Mexia State Supported Living
University of Texas Arlington
Limestone Medical Center
Navarro College Alumni Association
Barton Associates
