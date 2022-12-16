Navarro College Trustees heard that the Corsicana campus has received accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and are now considered a Level II school. The update came during a regular meeting, Thursday.
The designation from SACS COCis another step in a long journey to bring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to the Corsicana campus. The news means that Navarro College is on track to offer four-year degrees in this area. The first BSN program classes are expected to begin in Aug. 2023.
This is long awaited news that we have been working on for nearly a decade said Board Chairman Phil Judson.
Legislation lifting the requirement that the Navarro County have a taxable evaluation of $6 billion in the preceding year in order to have the program was amended allowing the Navarro College district have a taxable evaluation amount of “not less than $4 billion in the preceding year.”
The bill was championed by State Rep. Cody Harris who represents Navarro County as well as Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan thanked both men as well as District 10 State Rep. Brian Harrison for their assistance in the undertaking.
Fegan said this designation fits within the vision of Navarro College and helps the college to continue to serve the needs of the community.”
More details about the new BSN program are expected after the New Year. Stay up to date with all Navarro College happenings with the Daily Sun.
Trustees also approved the results of the 2022 Fiscal Year audit.
“The college received a clean and unmodified opinion which was free of material misstatements and can be trusted by a third party,” said Lupe Garcia, a CPA with Whitley Penn and the engaging partner with Navarro College throughout the audit.
As of Aug. 31, 2022 the college was found to have a net positive position of $42.1 million.
The college’s liabilities include state required contributions to the Teachers Retirement System and Other Post-Employment Benefits.
These OPEB benefits, include health care.
Dr. Fegan commended and thanked the faculty, staff and trustees of Navarro College for their efforts and belief in the vision of Navarro College in his final remarks of Thursday’s meeting.
All other routine financial, enrollment and personnel reports were accepted. The college will be closed for Christmas break from December 19- January 2.
Spring Semester classes begin Jan. 17, 2023.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The meeting will be held inside the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana Campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
