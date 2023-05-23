Navarro College Trustees recognized several students and staff awards at last Thursday evening's Board Meeting: Nyabiay Bichiok: Skills USA Gold Medalist in Nail Artistry, Kyler Tweedy: Skills USA Silver Medalist in Nail Artistry, Jaramiah Chumley: Skills USA Silver Medalist in Diesel Technology, Robyn Smith: Navarro College Cosmetology, John Dawley: Navarro College John Deere, Faryn Rogers: Bulldog Pride Award.
The Board also named Dr. David Lewis as Professor of History Emeritus for his 38 years of service.
Trustees Phil Judson and Kim C. Wyatt also were sworn in by Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport. Both men were unchallenged in their May 6 reelection bids, and will remain in their places on the Navarro College Board of Trustees.
Judson will serve another term as Chairman of the Board, Trustee “Billy” Todd McGraw will remain Vice Chairman and Richard “Dick” Aldama will continue to serve as the body’s Secretary/Treasurer.
Trustees were also updated on positive enrollment numbers which showed increases in semester credit and contact hours and headcount for the Summer I and Summer II sessions as well as the Fall 2023 semester, as compared to the same time last year.
“These increases represent the first across the board increases for student enrollment since the pandemic, we are so happy and appreciative of the student’s faculty and staff that has worked hard to get Navarro College back to this point, said Judson”
Trustees approved the consent agenda, before adjourning into an Executive Session.
No action resulted from that session.
The Board approved all other routine financial and personnel reports.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Thursday, June. 22, 2023. The Board of Trustees will also hold a budget workshop prior to that meeting inside the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana Campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.