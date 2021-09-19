Navarro College kicked off its 75th Anniversary special events Thursday with a luncheon at the Cook Education Center. A full slate of special events will culminate with a 75th Anniversary Gala set for Saturday, May 21, 2022. This year of celebration has been given the tag-line “Looking Back, Moving Forward.”
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan and Board Chairman Phil Judson honored Texas legislators Rep. Cody Harris, Rep. Jake Ellzey and State Sen. Brian Birdwell for their work on House Bill 885 which allowed the college to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree to its students. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in June, and it took effect immediately. The first classes are expected to begin the fall semester of 2023, with the first graduates occurring in August of 2024.
A performance followed with an excerpt of a production written by Chair of Theatre Dr. Shellie O’ Neal. The play will be a series of monologues highlighting historic students from the college’s past. O’Neal invited the community to view the free show on a date to be determined in November at the Dawson Auditorium on the Corsicana campus.
Fegan and Judson joined Chair of the 75th Anniversary Committee Stacie Sipes on stage to place the first two items, a commemorative Bulldog coin and a program from the event, into a time capsule to be buried in the courtyard and unearthed in 25 years on the 100th anniversary of the college.
“It will be buried next to the bi-centennial time capsule, which will be dug up in 2026,” Sipes said. “It will be closed during our gala in May. We appreciate everyone who came out and supported us today and look forward to a fun celebration over the year.”
