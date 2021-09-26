The Collin Club performance and event venue is preparing for its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration, which will include traditional German beer, food, music, ax throwing, beer relay races and more.
The two-day event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and noon to midnight Saturday Oct. 2. at 211 W. Collin St. in Corsicana. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Owners Michelle and Tim Hogan purchased this 1890s era building for their design center and business storage. The Hogans both have a background in event production and travel all over the United States for corporate events but after moving to Corsicana, they decided to do something in their own backyard. After renovating the main floor and warehouse, they began on the top floor that is now The Collin Club and The Rooftop. After three long years of renovation, the building is now fully restored in all its glory from the past with a twist of modernization.
Call 903-602-5259 for more information.
