Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 36.1 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.1 feet Friday morning. &&