McKinnly Martinez, a student at Collins Intermediate School in Corsicana ISD, has been selected to travel to Dallas/Fort Worth to participate in a summer 2021 Lone Star Leadership Academy camp. McKinnly’s selection was based on her outstanding academic success, demonstrated leadership ability, involvement in school and community activities, and a nomination from her counselor, Rachel Bruce.
McKinnly will join a delegation of outstanding students from across the state to develop leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas and its leaders. She will visit significant sites in the Dallas/Fort Worth area including the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Louis Tussaud's Palace of Wax, the American Airlines CR Smith Museum, and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. She will also participate in activities at the Summit Climbing Gym and tour Dallas Cowboys Stadium and Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Additionally, McKinnly will learn about future career and internship opportunities through career speaker presentations at sites visited.
Texas educators facilitate Lone Star Leadership Academy camps including leadership groups where McKinnly and the other participants will examine qualities of effective leaders, practice leadership skills, and discuss what they learn at sites visited. In addition, McKinnly will have fun meeting other outstanding students and making new friends while adding to her resume of academic achievements, developing leadership skills, and bringing home a wealth of information to supplement what she is learning in school.
Education in Action, a non-profit organization, hosts Lone Star Leadership Academy camps to empower young people to be informed and active leaders in their communities. Outstanding Texas students are invited to participate in Lone Star Leadership Academy camps in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston/Galveston. Participants must be in the 4th-8th grade, maintain an 85 or higher average, demonstrate leadership ability, be involved in community or school activities, and receive an educator recommendation. Educators are invited to nominate their outstanding 4th-8th grade students for Lone Star Leadership Academy camps online at www.educationinaction.org/nominate. For more information call 817-562-4957 or visit www.educationinaction.org or www.facebook.com/educationinaction.
