The Collins Intermediate School team placed first overall among other competing fifth grade teams from Waxahachie, Red Oak and Ennis. This is a “3-peat” for the Collins Team. The Collins campus coordinator is Martha Hartley.
2021 Fifth Grade UIL Placings include:
Spelling: Coach Cassie Young
2nd Place Ken Cloward
Ready Writing: Coach Lori Cotten
6th Place Michaela Landers
Oral Reading: Coach Amelia Solis
6th Place Felicity Morris
5th Place Gavin Morrison
Number Sense: Coach Martha Hartley
3rd Place Bryce Dixon
2nd Place Lane Fowler
1st Place Gabe Johnson
Music Memory: Coach Margaret Hoskins
6th Alexis Bailey
4th Elizabeth Johnson
1st Callie Watkins
Maps, Graphs & Charts: Coach Demitra Pawzun
4th Maria Damian
Dictionary Skills: Coach Freida Winchester
6th Zachery Biltz
2nd Ken Cloward
Art: Coach Kary Lewis
6th Lety Solis
3rd Valeria Carrillo
1st Dana Gonzales
Listening: Coach Martha Hartley
5th Damon Rodriguez
3rd Daniel Villagran
