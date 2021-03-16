3-13-21 Collins UIL Winners.jpg

The Collins Intermediate School team placed first overall among other competing fifth grade teams from Waxahachie, Red Oak and Ennis. This is a “3-peat” for the Collins Team. The Collins campus coordinator is Martha Hartley.

2021 Fifth Grade UIL Placings include:

Spelling: Coach Cassie Young

2nd Place Ken Cloward

Ready Writing: Coach Lori Cotten

6th Place Michaela Landers

Oral Reading: Coach Amelia Solis

6th Place Felicity Morris

5th Place Gavin Morrison

Number Sense: Coach Martha Hartley

3rd Place Bryce Dixon

2nd Place Lane Fowler

1st Place Gabe Johnson

Music Memory: Coach Margaret Hoskins

6th Alexis Bailey

4th Elizabeth Johnson

1st Callie Watkins

Maps, Graphs & Charts: Coach Demitra Pawzun

4th Maria Damian

Dictionary Skills: Coach Freida Winchester

6th Zachery Biltz

2nd Ken Cloward

Art: Coach Kary Lewis

6th Lety Solis

3rd Valeria Carrillo

1st Dana Gonzales

Listening: Coach Martha Hartley

5th Damon Rodriguez

3rd Daniel Villagran

