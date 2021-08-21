Back by popular request, the Winery Comedy Tour returns to Angelita Vineyard & Winery for this special event. Their sixth performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Enjoy a fun filled evening of comedy as the Winery Comedy Tour brings laughs to Angelita Vineyard & Winery.
This event will be held outdoors with limited seating and social distancing protocols will be observed. Groups wanting to be seated together should advise when purchasing tickets. Tables and chairs will be available but you are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax on the grass. Wine and appetizers will be available for purchase at the event. “Sip, Relax & Enjoy!”
This comedy tour takes top comedians who you’ve seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform at wineries throughout the country making new fans. This comedy circuit brings quality comedy to folks for a fraction of what comedy clubs demand.
You can save $5 by purchasing $15 advance tickets directly from Angelita Vineyard & Winery in person at the winery or by telephone for “will call.” Advanced tickets are recommended as seating is limited. The night of the event, tickets will be $20 on a first come first serve basis. Come out and join us for a night of hilarious comedy and great local award-winning wines.
“We are trying to provide a variety of local entertainment options to the people of Corsicana and Navarro County. We hope you enjoy the evening and discover which local wines pair best with hysterical laughter when The Winery Comedy Tour returns to Corsicana” said Beverly Spahn, owner of Angelita Vineyard & Winery.
Angelita Vineyard & Winery is located at 254 Shady Creek Lane in Corsicana (Angus). The Tasting Room is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m with no appointment necessary and Monday through Wednesday by appointment. The Winery also offers special events throughout the year and does private parties, showers, weddings, meetings, special event dinners and original live music.
Wine Tastings, wine by the glass or bottle and appetizers are available. Angelita Vineyard & Winery has a selection of red, white, blush, and sparkling wines as well as and freshly made Sangria. A selection of wine-themed gifts and wine accessories are available for purchase in the tasting room.
Angelita Vineyard & Winery has been featured in TexTravelers.com’s article “12 hours in Corsicana”, the “Drive Across Texas” television show, and their wine was featured in the upcoming movie “Night Night”. The winery has a five star rating at Yelp and a 4.9 star rating at Google and Facebook.
For additional information about the winery or the comedy show, please call 903-875-0036 or email info@AngelitaVineyard.com.
