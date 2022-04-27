Jason Grant.jpg

Daily Sun FILE photo/Michael Kormos

Navarro County Commissioner Jason Grant, Pct. 1, pictured at a previous event, will be cooking for all first responders at Derrick Days

Navarro County Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant is providing free meals and drinks to all law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and nurses on or off duty from anywhere in the world Saturday on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

“Be sure to thank and support all of these fine donors,” Grant said. “Texas Mattress Factory will be giving away this awesome prize to one of you. Just drop your name or business card in the bucket.”

Sponsors:

AAA Bail Bonds

King Bail Bonds

Stewart Insurance

Eddie Perry

Becky Haynie

Nelda Westbrook

Frank Steed

Hope DeChaume

Eric Myers

Tiffany Putman with McCoys

Sue Ann Mahler

Griffin and Roughton

Grace Family Clinic

Prosperity Bank

Gift provided by Texas Mattress

