Navarro County Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant is providing free meals and drinks to all law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and nurses on or off duty from anywhere in the world Saturday on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.
“Be sure to thank and support all of these fine donors,” Grant said. “Texas Mattress Factory will be giving away this awesome prize to one of you. Just drop your name or business card in the bucket.”
Sponsors:
AAA Bail Bonds
King Bail Bonds
Stewart Insurance
Eddie Perry
Becky Haynie
Nelda Westbrook
Frank Steed
Hope DeChaume
Eric Myers
Tiffany Putman with McCoys
Sue Ann Mahler
Griffin and Roughton
Grace Family Clinic
Prosperity Bank
Gift provided by Texas Mattress
