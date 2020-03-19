Kevin Lee is congratulated by Commissioner Pct. 2 Eddie Perry for his 14 years of service to Navarro County.
featured
Commissioner recognizes longtime employee
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Navarro County agencies coordinate response to COVID-19 threat
- Navarro County Office of Emergency Management gives COVID-19, testing update
- Navarro County declares state of disaster, public health emergency
- NCSO arrests wanted man after Dawson standoff
- Local grocery stores change hours, policies
- Local law enforcement, courts make changes regarding pandemic
- Schools cancel classes, while others continue monitoring
- Local doctor adapts practice to accommodate demand, combat COVID-19
- Navarro Regional Hospital alert and ready
- CISD discusses plans as viral precautions continue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.