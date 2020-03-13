Commissioner Pct. 2 Eddie Perry thanks Robert Raindle for his four years of service. Raindle came back as a mechanic after retiring with 12 years. Perry also showed his appreciation for Jeff Betts' 12 years with Navarro County's Pct. 2.
featured
Commissioner recognizes Pct. 2 employees
- From Staff Reports
-
-
