Eddie Perry, Commissioner Pct. 2, recognizes Tony McMillan for his 19th year with Navarro County Pct 2. Brice Bonner was congratulated on completion of his ninth year of service with the county.
featured
Commissioner recognizes Pct. 2 employees
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Primary Election today: Party propositions explained
- Primary Election 2020: Navarro County Final Voting Results
- Woman who defecated in police car sentenced to prison
- Trampoline park opening soon
- BREAKING: NCSO arrests five in drug free zone
- NCSO arrests two for cruelty to livestock
- Community National Bank & Trust of Texas announces promotions
- Early voting begins Tuesday: Primary election March 3
- Starbucks Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Monday, March 9
- CDC confirms 15th case of Coronavirus at Texas quarantine facility
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.