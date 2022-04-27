Commissioners accepted a $7,500 donation from the Navarro County 100 Club on behalf of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, during their regular meeting April 25.
Pct 1 Commissioner Jason Grant serves on the Navarro County 100 Club Board and said that the organization gives money to each law enforcement organization as well as other groups within the county.
Commissioners approved the March tax report which showed that the county brought in approximately $25.1 million over last year which is an increase of over $3.5 million, year over year. Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd also reported that the percentage of tax collections which is 93.70% has also increased. .34% over last year.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban, though they reminded residents that wind and weather conditions can quickly change. Please tend to all fires, and burn with caution.
The court approved an interlocal agreement between the county and Mildred ISD for transport of mental and juvenile detainees.
A lease agreement for a printer for the County Judges office was approved.
Commissioners approved Winkler Water Supply Corporation to cross SE CR 1280 in Pct. 3 for a standard road bore.
Also approved was payment of bills without purchase orders for Pct. 3 road and bridge. Commissioners also moved to pay bills for the county jail and Navarro County Sheriff’s Office without purchase orders.
A motion to pay bills for District Judge as well as the Planning and Zoning Department and the Navarro County Elections Office without purchase orders, was approved.
During the Public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Pct. 3 resident Randal Land questioned Commissioner Eddie Moore about the plans and pace for road improvements by the lake.
Land said that he had been in regular contact with Moore, who responded that he had recently done work on those roads including cutting brush and filling potholes. Moore said that the price to renovate a mile of road is $206,000.
That figure is beyond the road and bridge budget which is split equally among the county’s four precincts.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where they approved contacting Guardian Industries regarding placing security alarms on the lower entrance doors of the courthouse.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
