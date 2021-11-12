Commissioners approved adopted the redistricting plan for Navarro County based on the results of the decennial census as required by the United States Constitution. The new precinct line changes were minor adjustments, according to County Judge H.M. Davenport.
“You’ll probably be hard pressed to see the changes,” he said.
The census data helps to determine governmental representation and how resources are distributed. Pct. 4’s boundaries remained the same. The remaining precincts saw minimal changes.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore picked up almost four miles of roads in Eureka, a shift from Pct. 2. Commissioner Eddie Perry.
Precinct 1 saw the greatest population growth. Commissioner Jason Grant saw the boundaries of his precinct change within the city of Corsicana.
Commissioners approved a proclamation declaring Nov. 15 through Nov. 19 as Childcare Professionals Appreciation Week, during their regular meeting Nov. 8.
“Childcare professionals play an important role helping our children and therefore are valued in our community,” Davenport said.
The court also approved a routine reauthorization of tax-abatement guidelines criteria and policies during a regular meeting, following a public hearing. There was one clarification to the guidelines which specifies that County Commissioners have the ability to vary provisions within the policy on a case-by-case basis.
After a public hearing, Commissioners approved the creation of a 4,158-acre reinvestment zone, near Kerens, but denied a tax abatement sought by Goodalta Power Center LLC. Among the terms of the proposed abatement included a 50% tax abatement for the 10 years of the agreement including a pilot payment to Kerens ISD, which wouldn’t affect their state funding.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell said that creating the reinvestment zone was only the first step, however members of the Partain family, who spoke against the proposed solar plant near their property, called the project a “concrete and mirror wasteland.”
Mr. Partain questioned the overall benefit to the county and asked the Commissioners to weigh that against the land and environment that would be lost.
According to Boswell, there are four landowners who are affected, one of whom spoke in favor of the project calling the benefits to the next generation one of the reasons he agreed to lease his land and a way to ensure that others would pay the taxes then return it to his family in the years following the agreement.
A representative from Goodalta Power Center LLC said they wanted to be good stewards of the land and be part of a project that was good for the entire community.
A member of the Kerens ISD School Board spoke to the financial benefit for the school, which include $1.3 million in a pilot payment as well as additional tax money gained from the partial tax abatement, calling the project a “win-win.”
The tax collection report for the month of October was approved as presented by Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, though they did urge residents to consider the conditions and attend all fires.
Commissioners approved a resolution and interlocal agreement between the county and city of Corsicana for Library and Animal Shelter services for the 2021-2022 budget year.
A resolution allowing Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 3120 in PCT. 2 was approved for a standard road bore.
Commissioners accepted the recommendation of Navarro County Auditor Terri Gillen to begin negotiations with Grant Works out of Austin for grant administration of the American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $9.7 million. Final approval of that agreement is expected at a future meeting.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session where no action was reported as of press time.
During Executive Session, Commissioners approved the payment of a Chief Deputy in the County Clerk’s office who will replace a retiree at the end of the year. Beginning Dec. 1, that employee will be trained and paid out of the Clerk’s office discretionary budget funds.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.