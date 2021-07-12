Navarro County Commissioners approved David Foreman as a reserve deputy for Pct. 4 Constable Kipp Thomas, during their July 12 meeting. Foreman has over 39 years of experience as a peace officer and served most recently as Pct. 2 Constable.
A resolution asking for a utility easement for Navarro County Cooperative Inc. on SE CR 4210 in Pct. 2 was tabled by Commissioner Eddie Perry.
Commissioners approved the bond for Allie Thomas, who was appointed as Interim Elections Administrator after the former Administrator Dan Teed resigned the position in June.
A contract between the Streetman Volunteer Fire Department and the county was approved for Fiscal Year 2021.
Commissioners also approved the tax collection report for June. Tax Accessor and Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county collected over $24.6 million year to date. The tax collection rate and overall collections are ahead of June 2020’s total by $1,304,194.28
The annual road reports were also approved. Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said the county’s road crews do outstanding work given the constraints of the budget, manpower and machinery.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, though they reminded residents to tend fires and be mindful of conditions before starting to burn.
Several modifications to Texoma HIDTA grants were also approved.
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan thanked Commissioners for their efforts to bring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to the Corsicana campus.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.