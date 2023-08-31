Navarro County Commissioners approved the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget and tax rate Monday. The action took place after public hearings.
Commissioners approved the tax rate of $0.4329 per $100 of taxable valuation, for the 2023-2024 budget year. The adopted rate of $0.4329 per $100 of taxable valuation represents an effective tax increase althouth the tax rate was reduced $0.0844 per $100 of taxable valuation when compared to last year’s tax rate. The county expects higher revenues because of an increased tax base and property appraisals.
Pct 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said, “We have more people contributing to the size of the pie.”
The motion to approve the tax rate is a record vote, which passed unanimously.
Commissioners also passed the 2023-2024 budget which totaled $34,667,156. The total estimated revenue for all funds in 2023-2024, is expected to be about $38 million.
Approximately 70 percent of the approved 2023-2024 budget was allocated to public safety. The cost increased due to equipment needs and state mandates including increased training and requirements pertaining to trials and increased juror compensation at the county level.
Road and Bridge was allocated 6 percent of the budget, while general personnel received 10 percent of the total budget.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting several individuals spoke on behalf of Navarro County Volunteer Fire Departments and how they can and should be dispatched to assist when the need arises.
Navarro County Resident, Jeremy Cobb, discussed the benefits of having a county Fire Marshal.
Corsicana City Councilwoman Susan Hale discussed an ongoing EMS funding issue. The county recently purposed paying 40 percent of the money towards keeping one ambulance for runs that aren’t taken by Allegiance EMS. The city is asking the county to pay 50 percent of the total cost. The difference is due fewer runs to the county. There is some question from city leaders of further reimbursement due to time and wear and tear on the vehicle when out in the county.
Allegiance is a private EMS company who was contracted by the Corsicana and Navarro County in November of 2021.
More discussions are expected in the future.
Commissioners also approved the County Clerk’s Archival Plan after a public hearing. Sherry Dowd is required to keep vital documents. Dowd said she also plans to continue digitizing Commissioner Court Agendas with funds collected from records requests
Commissioners were also updated on Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services state roundup, summer programs and Navarro County cleanup day.
A motion authorizing the appointment of Election Judges and Alternate election judges between September 1, 2023 and September 1, 2024, was approved.
Dolly Whitehead was named the County Clerks OPR Records Management Coordinator.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban. An emergency declaration from the Governor pertaining to dangerous conditions related to burning remains in effect.
Please do not burn, even accidental sparks can turn into wildfires quickly.
Commissioners moved to declare Unit #2691 and associated equipment as salvage for the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office.
More than a dozen VixVox inmate visitation monitors were also declared as salvage for the Navarro County Jail.
Multiple pieces of office equipment including chairs and one printer desk was declared salvage for the JP’s Office in Pct. 3.
A resolution between Navarro County and TX Dot for Replacement Bridge on NW CR 4340 at Frost Branch, was approved. TX Dot is slated to cover 100 percent of the cost for the work.
An amendment to the Jury Management Agreement with Tyler Technologies for the Navarro County Court System, was approved. The amendment allows for providing gift cards to jurors.
The County Auditor was authorized to go out for annual bids for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget audit was approved.
A lease agreement was approved between Xerox and the AG Extension Office.
A motion to pay bills without purchase orders for the AG Extension Office, the Courthouse and for PCT. 2 Road & Bridge without Purchase Order was approved.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned the regular meeting.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue. in Corsicana.
