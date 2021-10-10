Commissioners discussed and awarded a bid for mowing the county parks and maintenance of boat ramps to Anderson Landscaping after Executive Session. Anderson agreed to maintain the two county parks and four boat ramps for $1,000 a visit.
Anderson agreed to mow and maintain the areas twice monthly once the parks and ramps are brought to standard. The area encompasses approximately 10 acres.
A Road and Right Of-Way Agreement from Armadillo Solar Center LLC. was accepted.
The September Tax Collection Report was presented by Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd. The county collected approximately nearly $25 million so far this year. The county collected $1,293,830 more than 2020, at this time. Dowd reported that these numbers don’t reflect delinquent taxes but continues to collect more taxes by percentage than last year.
An agreement with CIRA for County Website Services was approved.
Commissioners took no action on the Burn Ban, but reminded residents to be mindful of conditions and tend fires while burning.
A resolution and an interlocal agreement for library services was tabled after a lengthy discussion. The city changed their fee schedule to reflect that County residents and visitors who use the Corsicana Public Library will be charged $10 per library card at the time of renewal.
Commissioners were informed by Corsicana City Manager that because of the population increases within Corsicana and Navarro County that the population threshold of 50,000 plus would trigger a state requirement to hire another librarian with a Masters in Library Science in order to remain an accredited library, if the city maintains the entire county in their service area. If the county pays the fees, according to Connie Standridge, the city would still have to hire an additional MLS librarian.
That accreditation means Corsicana is eligible for grants. So far this year there have been 831 library cards renewed for County residents. The issue will likely be revisited at the Oct. 25 Commissioner’s Court meeting
Commissioners agreed to an interlocal agreement to participate in animal shelter services between the City of Corsicana and Navarro County.
Commissioners also approved a resolution and the 2021-2022 Emergency Medical Services contract between Navarro County and the City of Corsicana.
Commissioners approved the Workers’ Compensation Program Renewal for the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool. A renewal application for Auto Liability, Auto Physical Damage, General Liability Coverage, and Law Enforcement was also approved
A TPX Communications service agreement for Texoma HIDTA was granted.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
