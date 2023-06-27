By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Navarro County Commissioners authorized the District Attorney’s Office to purchase Ballistic Equipment with approximately $5,600 the DA Forfeiture fund account. Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson updated that the shields will be provided to both the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office and Corsicana Police Department.
The shields retail for $8,000, but the County can acquire them for approximately $4,400 through a former Navarro County resident who started a non-for-profit organization and developed relationship with a ballistic shield manufacturer. Navarro County has the opportunity to purchase the shields which retail for $8,000 for $4,400. The total cost of four shields is approximately $17,600. The plan is to have two shields on the street during every shift.
“The shields are rated to stop a rife,” said Thompson.
The total cost of the ballistic equipment will be shared by the DA’s forfeiture fund and local civic organizations.
Navarro County Commissioners heard a presentation from Leaders Life Insurance, Monday, before making the group part of the benefits packet for Navarro County employees. Leaders Life Insurance provides an option to county employees who can transport the coverage if an individual leaves county employment. There is also an opportunity for the policies to cover family members of employees.
Commissioners also approved the group Health Plan. Navarro County Auditor Navarro Terri Gillen, said that the County’s premium’s increased because medical claims increased over the previous year although dental and vision claims decreased.
Commissioners took no action on the Navarro County burn ban Monday. Residents are reminded to burn with caution, tend to all fires, and be mindful of conditions when burning.
A final plat of Morgan Acres for Steve Thomas Morgan was approved. The 76-acre tract will be split into nine lots.
Commissioners approved a final plat of Meadowview Estates for Milan Patel in Pct 1.
A final plat of Gutierrez Addition for Cruz Marcelino Gutierrez-Catro was approved.
Consideration of approving a re-plat of Millertime Lot 328 for Miguel Hernandez was approved. Each of these housing developments meets all state, local, sewer or septic regulations and have applicable deed restrictions.
A request by Chatfield Water Supply Corporation to cross NE CR 0070 for a standard road bore in PCT. 2 was granted.
A request by Chatfield Water Supply Corporation to cross NE CR 2070 to complete a standard road bore in PCT. 2, was approved.
Commissioners accepted the appointment of Cylynne Callicutt to the position on the Emergency Service District 1 Board. She will fill a current vacancy on the ESD 1 Board.
A motion to pay bills for JP 3 and Pct. 1 without Purchase Orders, was approved.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. In that closed session Commissioners approved the appointment of a deputy Constable position for code enforcement and bailiff duties. Commissioners also acted to increase the salary of the County Court at Law’s court reporter position to within $1 per hour of the District Court’s court reporter.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue in Corsicana.
