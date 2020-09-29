Navarro County Commissioners Monday approved the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget and tax rate of $0.6045 per $100 of property valuation, a reduction of the previous tax rate of $0.6270.
However, homeowners will see an increase in the Maintenance and Operation tax on their tax bill, reflecting an increase of approximately $21.60 on a $100,000 home.
The Navarro County General Fund budget has a surplus of $92,097. Revenues equal $24,463,225, while the county’s expenditures totaled $24,371,128.
Commissioners approved a pair of tax abatements which will allow for Corsicana Bedding to retain 350 jobs and create an additional 100 jobs in the future.
The project is expected to include $5 million of equipment and a new $19 million dollar facility.
The term of the tax abatement agreement with Corsicana Bedding LLC. is for 10 years, and will reduce the tax paid by Corsicana Bedding by half.
The second abatement between the county and Hughes Commercial Real Estate and Development LLC will be tied to the facility. If contractual agreements are not met the county is entitled to claim any abated taxes.
The Corsicana City Council and the Navarro College Board of Trustees previously approved the same agreements tied to the project, which is expected to be an anchor of the planned I-45 Industrial Park in Corsicana.
The project is expected to be completed by August or September of 2021.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban Monday, but urged residents to continue to burn with caution.
Items approved at Monday’s meeting included:
Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Community Service Inc.
Consideration of approving the Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget
Final re-plat of Raymond Hayes Investment Tracts, Tract 17 for Amalia and Alma Gonzalez
Final re-plat of Plum Berry Acres Tract 1 for Mark Mullin
Health Service Agreement with Southern Health Partners for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office
Surplus an 80-gallon Speeddaire Compressor for the NCSO
A contract between Automatic Merchant Systems and the County Clerk
Non Terminal Agreement between NCSO and Non Terminal Agencies for Communications Fee’s.
24-hour LTD Maintenance Renewal for service at Texoma HIDTA
Sourcewell Participating contract between Navarro County and Staples
Workers Compensation Program Renewal for Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool
Renewal application for the TAC Risk Management Pool for Auto Liability, Auto Physical Liability, and General Liability.
Annual bids for hauling awarded
Interlocal agreement between Navarro County and the City of Eureka
Supplemental List of Democratic Judges for the balance of the 2020-2021 term.
Notice of Election for the Nov. 3, 2020 Election
The court changed the date of its next scheduled meeting Monday, Oct. 12 meeting to Tuesday, Oct. 13, due to Columbus Day.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
