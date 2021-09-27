Navarro County Commissioners approved a tax abatement resolution for A Bonner enterprises LLC, during the Sept. 27 regular meeting. The property is located at 119 N. Beaton in Corsicana. The agreement for a five-year tax freeze was approved on the property within the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District, which is undergoing a substantial renovation.
During the length of the tax freeze, the increased value of structural alterations and or new construction will not be added to the tax rolls. The property must remain on the tax roll at 100% of its value for 10 years following the five-year freeze, in order to be eligible for another freeze in the future.
Commissioners agreed to move the Oct. 11 meeting of the Commissioner’s Court to Oct. 8 in observance of Columbus Day.
Commissioners approved the Texas Dept. of Ag. Texas Home Delivered Meal Grant to Community Services Inc, and Meals on Wheels of North Central Texas. The two providers will administer the program.
An auto wrecking/salvage yard permit was awarded for Jose Recinos in Pct. 1. The salvage yard will have fences to conceal the work from onlookers. This item was previously tabled during the last meeting of the Commissioner’s Court.
No action was taken on the burn ban. County Judge H.M. Davenport said that pending rain in the weather forecast later this week. He may put the burn ban on, with Commissioners approving the motion at the next meeting. Residents are reminded to tend all fires and be mindful of conditions while burning.
Commissioners approved a resolution to accept a portion of FM 3041 from FM 1129 to NE CR 0190, in Pct. 1 from TX Dot. The state will bring the road to their standards; cut the brush and make repairs before turning it over to the County.
A resolution to allow MEN Water Supply Corporation permission to cross SE CR 2140 in Pct. 3, for a standard road bore, was tabled pending more information.
Commissioners took several actions regarding Texoma HIDTA at Monday’s meeting including approving a 24-hour LTD. maintenance service renewal agreement.
A fifth amendment renewal contract between Texoma HIDTA and PS Business Parks L.P.
Also approved was the purchase of forensic analysis tools from Sole Source Grayshift LLC, in the amount of $27,995.
The county acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation.
Commissioners approved a Xerox Lease Agreement for Adult Probation, as well as a five-year lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for the Navarro County Annex Building’s postage machine.
The annual hauling bids were also approved, giving commissioners the option of choosing the best and least expensive product.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before going into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.