Navarro County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between the county Sheriff’s Office and the city of Dawson at Monday’s regular meeting. The agreement allows for transport of mental and juvenile detainees. The city of Dawson will pay $275 if only one officer is needed and $375 if two officers are necessary.
Commissioners set the County cleanup day for Saturday, June 5, they also accepted the rate of $5 per cubic yard of waste for the City of Corsicana residents. A rain date of June 12 was approved if necessary.
The posting of a road closure for a 1-mile stretch of CR 0070 in Pct. 2 was tabled.
Commissioners granted permission for Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 0070 for a standard road bore, according to Pct. 2 Commissioner, Eddie Perry.
Computer equipment for the county’s IT Department was accepted as salvage, no hard drives were part of this lot though those belonging to the salvaged hardware have been scrubbed of all personal data
Commissioners also approved a resolution and a five-year tax abatement for a property located in the Corsicana Downtown Revitalization District the property at 301 N. Beaton St. The tax freeze was requested by Down On the Corner LLC.
To be receive this type of tax abatement, which remains with the property and not the owner, the property is required to remain on the tax rolls at full tax valuation for 10 years before the property is eligible to for another tax freeze.
“The property is expected to have both lofts and retail opportunities and has received $700,000 of renovations,” said John Boswell, Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director.
The county took no action on the burn ban, as the area is expected see rain fall later in the week, though residents are reminded to tend to their fires and to be mindful of conditions.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where county employees were offered reimbursement for Life Lock Data Protection service following a data security breach involving the Texas Work Force Commission’s information.
All of Navarro County’s data was checked and deemed secure. Eleven county employee’s were affected by the breach but all issues were turned over to the proper entities that deal with fraud.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
