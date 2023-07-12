By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
Navarro County Commissioners accepted June’s tax collection report at the regular meeting held Monday.
The county has received approximately $ 26.9 million in revenue during the current fiscal year. Tax Assessor Collector Assessor, Mike Dowd, updated that the county has received This represents an increase of slightly more than $920,000 collected over last year at this time. The percentage of tax collections is 95.90 percent, which is slightly less than last year.
The financial statement from the Emergency Service District 1 for FY 2022 was approved. The statement and its approval are required by the state.
Creation of the Derby Estates Subdivision was approved for Landco Investments Inc. The project includes three tracts has deed restrictions, and meets all state and local regulations.
Commissioners agreed to close 10,350 ft. of road on SE CR 0010, and 3,600 ft. on SE CR 0030 in Pct. 2.
The purchase of ballistic shields for Texoma HIDTA from HighCom Armor Solutions in the amount of $35,256 was approved.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, for the routine bookkeeping Texoma HIDTA pays the county a fee.
No action was taken, on the county’s burn ban. Those who choose to burn are reminded to use caution be mindful of conditions and tend to all fires.
A lease agreement with Xerox was approved for the Navarro County Jail. The lease is for a replacement of a printer.
Commissioners approved a motion to pay bills for Pct. 3 as well as the Sherriff’s Office the Constable in Pct. 2 without purchase orders.
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
A budget workshop was held following the meeting Monday. Commissioners have scheduled several budget sessions in the coming days and weeks in order to meet with department heads in preparation for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget process.
Stay up to date with coverage of the FY 2023-2024 budget process in the Daily Sun.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.