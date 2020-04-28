Navarro County Commissioners met Monday to approve the closure of a small stretch of road in Precinct 1, as well as an equipment lease agreement for the Sheriff's Department and purchase for the Elections Office.
Following the previous posting of the county's intent to close two-tenths of a mile on NE CR 1036, Commissioners gave their approval.
A lease agreement for five Xerox printers between Document Solutions and the Navarro County Sheriff's Department, as well as a request to purchase ballot envelopes from CTWT Copy Center for the Elections Office were approved.
Commissioners took no action on the county's burn ban, which remains lifted at this time.
