Navarro County Commissioners approved a resolution and order between Limestone Wind and Navarro County for a road use agreement in Precinct 3. The Limestone Wind project near Dawson encompasses nearly 34,000 acres in Navarro County and is expected to infuse capital investment and increase the county’s tax base.
Commissioners tabled the item Feb. 14 seeking for more time to consult with legal counsel regarding the best method to protect the county concerning road use agreements. Commissioners agreed to a $100,000 contingency fund, an increase from $50,000. Limestone Wind will have 30 days to repair damage to the affected roads before money is withdrawn from the fund.
Commissioners accepted $10,246.22 from the City of Kerens Housing Authority in lieu of taxes.
The sale of a 50 by 50-foot piece of property located on E. 15th Ave was approved. Because it is a trustee property, the sale must be agreed to by several taxing entities within Navarro County.
Racial profiling reports for all precincts were accepted. All Navarro County Constables are exempt from filling racial profiling reports, as traffic stops are not within their regular course of duty.
Commissioners authorized Judge Davenport to execute forms concerning the approval of the Opioid Abatement Texas Fund Council Settlement pursuant to the resolution which passed Dec. 28, 2021.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban, leaving it effect.
Ted Snyder was appointed to the Navarro County Emergency Service District 1.
A final re-plat of Lago Vista Ranch, lots 11-R & 12-R was approved for Dan Thompson and Janet Cox in Pct. 4
A final plat of the Pioneers Edge subdivision for Omar Gonzales in Pct. 4
A final plat of Wolf Ranch 2 subdivision in Pct. 1 near Emhouse was approved for Roy Veldman.
Commissioners approved the renewal of a contract with Westlaw Contract (Thomson Reuters) for District Clerk/Law Library
A lease purchase of a motor grader for Pct. 1 from RDO was approved
Commissioners grated the request of Chatfield Water Supply to cross SE CR 3310, for a standard road bore in PCT. 2
Commissioners tabled a request of Fence Post Solar to cross SE CR 021, 0220, 0230, 0240, 0250, 0260, 3200, 3220 PCT. 2, because there were questions about the addition and or deletion of the aforementioned roads in the contract. The issue is expected to be taken up at a future meeting.
The purchase of a 2021 John Deere 310SL Backhoe was approved for Pct. 4 from RDO
A 1993 John Deere 455G Track Loader was declared as salvage for PCT 4, and will be traded as part of the backhoe’s price.
Commissioners approved resolutions to pay bills for the Jail, Sheriff’s Office, and District Attorney, without purchase orders on February 28, 2022.
Commissioners moved to pay bills for Pct. 1 without purchase orders Feb. 28, 2022.
A quote was approved for Owl Pro and subscription of service for Commissioners Court. When implemented, the device used for communication is intended to assist with potential streaming of Commissioner’s Courts meetings and increase transparency.
A 15% rate increase was approved effective March 15 for Havoc Transportation Demolition LLC. for hauling in Pct. 1 and Pct. 4. The company cited increased fuel costs as the reason.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
