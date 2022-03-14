Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.