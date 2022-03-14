Navarro County Commissioners took action approving a tax abatement with Tremco CPG Manufacturing Corp. at the March 14 meeting of the Commissioners Court.
Tremco is an existing business and is considering an expansion and an investment of $100 million, and creating 80 new jobs at 2733 East Business Highway 31. Navarro College will consider entering into similar agreements with Tremco.
The new plant meets environmental standards and is equipped with emission abatement equipment.
The agreement is for an abatement of 50% over 10 years. If Tremco CPG doesn’t abide by the guidelines of the abatement the city can regain any and all tax money owed.
Commissioners also agreed to a two-part tax abatement. SI Corsicana is considering investing $15 million in a new manufacturing facility in the Highway 31 Industrial Park.
The agreement sets the abatement at 50% over 10 years.
The second part of the agreement is associated with an investment in the facility Buildings Materials Manufacturing Corp. BMMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAF and is considering an $25 million investment and creating at least 15 new jobs in the Highway 31 Industrial Park in order to stay in compliance with the conditions of the abatement.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell said he expects the job total to exceed that number.
The agreements are expected to be considered at an April meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees.
Commissioners approved the February tax collection report, presented by Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd. He reported that the county has taken in approximately $24.6 million so far this year, which represents an approximate increase of $4.2 million over the same period last year. According to Dowd, the county also increased collections during that period.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Frost resident Dottie Barnes discussed election integrity and requested a return to paper ballots and away from voting machines which she contended could be tampered with.
The county has used Election Systems & Software equipment, more commonly known as ES&S for the last several elections last updating the equipment in 2021. Navarro County Elections Administrator Allie Thomas said that Navarro County residents should have complete confidence in the elections and voting process.
“There has been no evidence of election fraud or machine tampering. Navarro County elections are conducted in a professional manner,” Thomas said.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban. Keeping the burn ban in effect.
A Specific Use Permit was approved allowing for the placement of a 40 foot by 40 foot shop on Imperial Bay, Block 1, Lot 22 for Rodney and Valeria Skitt.
A final re-plat of George Estates, Lots 14 and 15 for Angel Carmona and Virginia Maya was approved in Pct. 4.
No action was taken on an item concerning a final re-plat of Colina Vista, Lot 13 for Joseph and Peggy Lawrence due to the absence of Pct. 1 Commissioner Jason Grant.
Commissioners took no action on a resolution regarding a final plat of 2120 Square subdivision for Chris Hackler in Pct. 2. Commissioners were concerned about deed restrictions and asked that Hackler consider placing those within the contracts.
No action was taken on the final plat of Hidden Creek subdivision in Pct. 3 for Chris Hackler citing a lack of deed restrictions in the planned 18.77-acre subdivision.
Commissioners approved 17 hours of state required Continuing Education for Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen, which was completed in 2021.
Commissioners took no action on an agenda item involving contracts with Grant Works, which was contracted to ensure that the county is in compliance with the American Rescue Plan funds distribution. Commissioners are waiting for the contracts' language to be finalized.
A purchase agreement for a Xerox Printer was approved for the District Court Reporter. Commissioners approved resolutions to pay bills without purchase orders for Precincts 1 and 2 road and bridge work.
Bills for the Jail without Purchase Orders were also paid.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session where they approved an increase of money allotted to Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home for the cremations of Navarro County’s indigent residents.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.