Navarro County Commissioners held a public hearing before approving the combined tax rate of $0.5173 per $100 of taxable valuation. The motion passed by record vote of 3-2, with Commissioners Jason Grant and James Olsen voting against the measure. Judge H.M. Davenport cast the deciding vote.
The approved tax rate includes a general fund tax rate of $0.4123, a debt service rate of $0.0103, a road and bridge rate of $0.0875 and a flood control rate of $0.0072.
The approved 2022-2023 tax rate of $0.5173 per $100 of taxable valuation is effectively a decrease of the combined county tax rate compared to the 2021-2022 combined county rate of $0.6045. The 2022-2023 rate of $0.5173 is the voter approval rate.
The county will take in more revenue due in part to a nearly $1 billion increase of taxable assets, in the county compared to last year, in addition to increased property appraisals.
A person with a $100,000 home will see an increase of approximately $19.42 cents on their tax bill from the county.
Commissioners heard from several people who attended the meeting during the public comment portion of Friday’s special meeting. Several asked the county to adopt the No New Revenue Rate of $0.4955 per $100 of taxable valuation.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore said that he and other officials are responsible for being the best stewards of taxpayer money. He mentioned that the state sets mandates but often leaves the counties to find the money themselves.
An additional meeting to consider the tax rate was required because an earlier decision on the 2022-2023 tax rate was tabled due to the publication of an error in the posted public notice.
Commissioners also voted to uphold Davenport’s decision last week to lift the county’s burn ban. Residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions, burn with caution and tend to all fires.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
