Navarro County Commissioners approved the tax collection report for the month of August. A representative from the Navarro County Tax Assessors office reported that the county has brought in approximately $27.2 million in revenue, which is $994,934.01 more than last year.
Commissioners awarded the Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding
Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Meals on Wheels North Central
Texas
Commissioners also awarded the Texas Department of Agriculture Texans Feeding
Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program to Community Services Inc. The two programs both feed Navarro County residents.
The Navarro County Burn ban remains in effect as conditions persist which make wildfires more likely.
Please do not burn, those who do risk paying a fine.
Commissioners approved a resolution between Navarro County and North Central Housing Finance Corporation was approved.
Commissioners approved changing the scheduled Commissioners Court meeting from Monday October 9, 2023 to Tuesday Oct. 10, 2023 due to Columbus Day.
A final plat of Barron’s Creek near Richmond Chambers Lake was approved for Land Baron INC.
A final plat of Delgado Estates, Phase 1 in Pct. 2 was approved for Jose Delgado.
The plans meet all state and local regulations as well as sewer and electrical requirements.
A re-plat of James B. Bonham Subdivision, Lots 53-& 53 R-2 in Pct. 1 was approved, for Juan Carols Ramirez.
Commissioners declared several items including various pieces of office furniture as salvage for the Offices of Justice of the Peace Pct.’s 1 and 4.
Commissioners approved the pay of $20 for jurors on the first day of service and not less than $60 for each following consecutive day of jury service. The increase in pay was mandated by the state.
A Utility Easement for Navarro County CO-OP on NW CR 4170 was approved.
Commissioners approved a Health Service Agreement with Southern Health Partners, for the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office. The agreement was a renewal and standard practice and will be effective for the fiscal year.
Commissioners authorized that an engagement letter be sent regarding the Other Post Employment Benefits and the Government Accounting Standards Board 75 accounting valuation reports for year ending 2023 and 2024.
The Navarro County Auditor was authorized to go out for annual bid for County Parks and Boat Ramp Maintenance and Mowing.
Commissioners approved and awarded annual bids for auto parts, culverts, fuel, and road materials.
Commissioners approved a motion to pay bills for Sherriff’s Office, and the jail without Purchase Order on Sept. 11, 2023
Commissioners approved the consent agenda with the exception of two items pertaining to Planning and Zoning in Navarro County. Those items were tabled. Commissioners adjourned the regular meeting into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue in Corsicana.
