Navarro County Commissioners approved the resolution to canvass the vote from the July 27 Congressional District 6 Special runoff election between candidates Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey at a special meeting Aug. 5.
The July 27 runoff election pitted the two Republicans against each other following the death of Congressman Ron Wright who died in February, following complications associated with COVID-19.
Susan Wright won Navarro County with a total of 1,789 votes compared to Jake Ellzey’s, 1,398.
The 3,187 total votes cast represents a 10.7% turnout of the 29,673 registered voters in Navarro County.
Ellzey won the more populous Ellis and portion of Tarrant Counties to become Texas’s Sixth District Congressman.
He was sworn into office July 30, by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Navarro County’s Interim Elections Administrator, Allie Thomas, said there were no issues during the July 27 election, and that no provisional ballots were cast at any of the counties 12 voting locations.
A brief budget workshop was also held, but County Auditor Terri Gillen, said the state hasn’t provided Mike Dowd, Navarro County’s Tax Assessor Collector, with the final numbers needed to calculate the county’s revenue. Without a complete revenue picture, Commissioners aren’t able finalize the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget.
Commissioners continue to grapple with questions including salaries for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services funding.
Gillen said she anticipates the budget will be considered and adopted in mid to late August.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
