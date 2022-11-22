Navarro County Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to canvass the votes for the General Election. There were 14,181 ballots cast during the voting period, with turnout around 45%.
The act of canvassing the votes makes the results official and is done by all 254 Texas counties by state law.
Navarro County’s Assistant Election Administrator Karen Galicia reported that 10 ballots were added to the unofficial tallies from election night and added to the total by the Ballot Board. Those ballots included one absentee ballot, and nine provisional ballots.
The official election results for Navarro County are as follows:
Navarro County reported a 45.46% turnout among registered voters during the General Election, when voters cast their ballots for state and congressional representatives, as well as Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and others.
The county’s official voting results show Bob Hall (Rep.) receive 10,984 against Prince S. Giadolor (Dem.), 2,983, for State Senator District 2.
Cody Harris (Rep.) received 11,351 against R. Edwin Adams (Lib.), 2,062, for State Representative District 8.
Running unopposed, United States Representative District 6 Jake Ellzey (Rep.) received 12,138 votes.
In the race for Governor, Greg Abbott (Rep.) received 10,829; Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 3,157; Mark Tippetts (Lib.) 100; Delilah Barrios (Grn.) 43; with 13 write-in votes.
For Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (Rep.) 10,496 votes, Mike Collier (Dem.) 3,101, and Shanna Steele (Lib.) 317.
In the race for Attorney General, Ken Paxton (Rep.) received 10,509 votes, Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem.) 3,101, and Mark Ash (Lib.) 444.
For Comptroller, Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 10,859 votes, Janet T. Dudding (Dem.) 2,896, and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 273.
Commissioner General Land Office:
REP Dawn Buckingham 10,820
DEM Jay Kleberg 3,030
GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 132
Write-In Totals 12
Commissioner of Agriculture:
REP Sid Miller 10,818
DEM Susan Hays 3,202
Railroad Commissioner:
REP Wayne Christian 10,735
DEM Luke Warford 2,902
LIB Jaime Andres Diez 288
GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 86
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3:
REP Debra Lehrmann 10,813
DEM Erin A. Nowell 3,004
LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 208
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5:
REP Rebeca Huddle 10,917
DEM Amanda Reichek 3,100
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9:
REP Evan Young 10,870
DEM Julia Maldonado 3,116
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5:
REP Scott Walker 10,903
DEM Dana Huffman 3,092
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6:
REP Jesse F. McClure, III 10,860
DEM Robert Johnson 3,114
Member, State Board of Education, Dist 14:
REP Evelyn Brooks 10,830
DEM Tracy Fisher 3,121
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
