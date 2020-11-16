The Navarro County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Monday, Nov. 16 in order to canvass the votes from the Nov. 3 General Election. Commissioners approved reports of individual precinct tally sheets, the precinct returns and a summary of the precinct returns.
Canvassing is mandated by Section 67 of the Texas Election Code. The next step in the process will be having these reports certified by the Secretary of State.
Navarro County Elections Administrator, Dan Teed, said there were 20 Election Day polling locations, there was only one issue at one of the polling locations.
Election Day votes cast at the Navarro County Annex building were retallied in accordance with the law, in that case procedures were strictly and carefully followed, said Teed. Votes were retallied in a second scanner the number of 716 votes matched the first count.
Teed said he was confident in the election results. Teed also thanked his staff, “who have worked extra time and making sure that the election went as smoothly as possible.”
Eddie Moore, Pct. 3 Commissioner, said he was proud as an American that we had the turnout we had in Navarro County.
Navarro County has 29,887 registered voters, of which 19,178 or 64.17% of those eligible cast ballots.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets regularly at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.