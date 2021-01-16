Navarro County Commissioners met Friday, Jan. 15, the meeting was postponed following winter weather last weekend which caused Judge H.M. Davenport to close the Navarro County offices including the courthouse. Monday, Jan. 11.
Commissioners approved the 2021 standard mileage business rate of .56 cents per mile. The policy change will immediately take effect.
“The rate changes slightly from year to year, but should have minimal effect on the budget,” said Davenport.
No action was taken on the burn ban at Monday’s meeting. Commissioners urged residents to be cautious, to tend any fires and be mindful of weather conditions before burning.
Commissioners approved the December 2020 tax collector’s report presented by Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd.
Tax Collections for the year are ahead of last year’s percentage of collections at this time by 0.69%. The increase equates to being $594,639.62 ahead of last year’s collections at this time. Dowd said the county is on track for a good year.
The county collected $4,201,562.89 in taxes during the month of December.
A resolution to approve a driveway easement at South East County Road 3321 was tabled because Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Perry hasn’t yet received paperwork on the project.
Commissioners also approved the consent, before adjourning.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
