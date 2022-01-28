Navarro County Commissioners expressed support for the rights of private property owners before denying a pair of tax abatements for two renewable energy projects that were denied Monday Jan. 24 at the regular meeting at the Navarro County Courthouse.
The resolutions for both abatements between the county and Limestone Wind LLC and Fence Post Solar LLC were each voted down by a 4-1 margin.
Commissioners arrived at the decision after a lengthy discussion, which followed a period of public comment that lasted for more than an hour. The majority of those who spoke at Monday’s meeting urged commissioners to deny the abatements, reasoning that green energy companies get large tax breaks from the federal government.
Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen, said he didn’t want to be complicit in a political agenda that isn’t the right thing for the country or the county.
Eddie Moore, Pct. 3 Commissioner, voted in favor of the abatement for Limestone Wind LLC, highlighting the more than 50 constituents who asked him to support the project. Moore also discussed the additional money the project would have produced, which was exempt from the abatement.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry voted in favor of the Fence Post Solar LLC project planned South of Powell near FM 1393. Perry also pointed to those within his precinct who would benefit, including Kerens ISD.
Most of those who spoke in favor of the solar project asked commissioners to consider the economic benefit to the county as well as for the schools.
The project would have meant $190 million capital investment, as well as 150 jobs during the construction phase. Kerens ISD could have also seen an additional $2.3 million in 2023.
Commissioners also considered the burn ban, deciding to leave it in effect.
Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, introduced commissioners to the county’s new AgriLife Extension Agent Cecily Nors. She will begin in this role March 1.
Commissioners approved a resolution for the joint primary election March 1, 2022.
An ICOM Dstar amateur radio repeater was declared as surplus for the Office of Emergency Management, it will be donated to the Navarro Amateur Radio Club.
Commissioners declared several pieces of outdated and non-functioning equipment as surplus for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department.
Commissioner Olsen’s request to seek proposals for the purchase a backhoe in Pct. 4 was approved.
Commissioners approved a leasing agreement between CTWP Digital Solutions for the District Attorney’s Office and approved paying the bills for the Navarro County Jail, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Office, without purchase orders.
A resolution to pay the bills for Precincts 1 and 3 without purchase orders was also approved.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning. The planned Executive Session was cancelled.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.