After a public hearing, Navarro County Commissioners denied the creation of a 4,158-acre reinvestment zone, after the motion died for lack of a second.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, John Boswell said that creating the reinvestment zone was only the first step, however members of the Partain family, who spoke against the proposed solar plant near their property, questioned the overall benefit to the county and asked the Commissioners to weigh that against the of the land and environment that would be lost.
The family questioned whether or not the plant would come to the county without a tax abatement. Several Commissioners said they were opposed to automatically offering abatements.
Kerens ISD would have stood to benefit if they would have entered into a chapter 313 tax incentive agreement with the company. The 313 tax incentives allow schools to benefit from capital intensive projects. This incentive caps the Maintenance and Operating portion of the tax allowing school districts to benefit from the other revenue infusions.
Commissioners ordered an election to be held on Nov. 2. They also approved early voting locations and associated dates and hours of operations associated with the upcoming election. Navarro County Residents will consider several amendments to the Texas Constitution and Corsicana residents will select a new member to serve as a Trustee on the Corsicana Independent School Board. The position was previously held by Dr. Kent Rogers who died from COVID-19 in January of this year.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Navarro County Elections Administrator Allie Thomas to serve as the Central Counting Station Manager, and Tabulation Supervisor for the Nov. 2 election. Commissioners approved a list of election judges provided by party leadership for the 2021-2022 term.
Thomas has conducted several trainings for election judges and clerks so they can learn to use the updated Election Systems & Software equipment, more commonly known as ES&S. It’s hoped those updates will make the process of signing in to a polling place more efficient for the voter and user friendly for the county’s election workers.
The August Tax Collection report was approved. Mike Dowd, Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, reported that the county collected approximately $24.9 million during the month of August which represents an increase of approximately $1.3 million over collections made in August of 2020.
An interlocal agreement was approved for the regional defender for the capital case program for 2022 and 2023 Fiscal Years. The agreement is standard and helps the county defray costs associated with capital cases.
“The agreement is beneficial because capital cases can become costly, this is a kind of insurance policy,” said County Judge H.M. Davenport.
Commissioners also approved the 2022 Sheriff and Constable fees which stayed the same as compared to last year. Fee changes are authorized by the Texas Local Government Codes.
A resolution to consider an Auto wreckage/salvage yard permit allowing the storage of vehicles, located in Pct. 1 for Jose Recinos was tabled.
No action was taken on the burn ban, though Commissioners reminded residents to be mindful of conditions and to tend to all fires.
A replat was approved for Alma Hultzacua in Pct. 1. The replat meets all local and state standards and allows the 15.156-acre plot to be split for family use. Commissioners also approved a replat for Carlos and Irma Estrada.
Commissioners approved standard road bores for Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 1040 in Pct. 1 and NE CR 3010 in Pct. 2
The removal of public restrooms from FM 309 and FM 2859 was approved. The restrooms are not within current codes and regularly targets of vandals.
A health service agreement with Southern Health Partners and the Sheriff’s Office was approved. Commissioners also accepted the donation of a weapon to the Sheriff’s Office by an anonymous donor.
Commissioners approved a modification increasing Grant #G21NT001A to $3,527,908 for Texoma HIDTA.
Also approved were annual bids for auto parts and road materials. Several bids of each type were accepted which provides the most flexibility in order to choose the least expensive and best quality option in a given situation.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was reported prior to press time.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.