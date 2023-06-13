Duke Energy discusses possibility of energy plant
Navarro County Commissioners heard a presentation on Battery Energy Storage Systems during the meeting Monday. The presentation made by three representatives from Duke Energy spoke to the commissioners about the possibility of a Lithium-Ion battery facility in Navarro County.
Duke is headquartered in Charlotte NC. and has conventional and renewable energy plants nationwide.
Any potential site would be next to existing power structures and not take up more than 20 acres, according to the presentation. Batteries that had to be replaced would be removed from the site and recycled. If the project is approved, construction would take 12-18 months. The representatives said they anticipate the facility to be operational by 2025. Tax abatements would be a part of the site selection process, according to the speakers.
No decisions were made Monday.
The county received $48,585.94 in owed taxes from recent sales of property.
Commissioners selected a salary grievance committee from a computer-generated random list of names. The committee will consist of three names from the public six elected officials and two alternates.
The May tax collection report was approved. So, far this budget year the county has brought in approximately $26.6 million, which is slightly more than last year at this time. The county has received 94.97% of their expected tax revenue for the year which is .99% less than last year at this time
Commissioners also authorized Navarro County’s Tax Assessor and Collector to calculate the tax rate for the 2024 budget year.
No action was taken on the County’s burn ban Monday, although residents are reminded to be mindful of conditions and tend to all fires when burning.
A request by Chatfield Water Supply Corporation to cross NE CR 0190, in PCT. 1, was approved.
A request by MEN Water Supply Corporation to cross SE CR 3100, in PCT. 2, was granted.
A request by Community Water Company to cross Donahoe Rd. and Martin Rd. in PCT. 3, was granted. All three road crossings were for standard road bores.
Commissioners approved the posting of closing 2,056 feet of NE CR 2190 in PCT. 2.
A final plat of Morgan Acres for Steve Thomas Morgan, was tabled. Commissioners are expressed a desire for more information regarding deed restrictions.
A re-plat of Herterf Addition, Tract 10 for Oscar Rene Gonzales. The re-plat meets all state, local and septic regulations
A final plat of Meadowview Estates for Milan Patel was tabled. The issue related to deed restrictions.
Several items were listed as surplus for the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office.
Commissioners also approved sending an engagement letter for routine Financial Audit services by Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP for the Fiscal Year 2022
The subscription for Debt Book pertaining to software for the County Auditor, was renewed.
Commissioners approved a motion to pay bills without purchase orders for Pct. 3 the Navarro County Courthouse, the Sherriff’s Office and Jail on June 12, 2023.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action was taken in executive session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
