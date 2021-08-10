During the public comment portion of the regular Aug. 9 meeting of the Commissioners Court, Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow and City Manager Connie Standridge discussed the continuing issue of Emergency Medical Services funding.
Both reiterated the city has been in contact with the county throughout the process which began when the city sought requests for proposals from private EMS companies in the spring.
The city has purchased software which enables a further breakdown of the number of runs first responders make to the county. The city could previously only bill for transports, the new software also helps account for runs which the city made but no transport was required.
Each run to the county costs $811.42.
Denbow also pointed out that grants which previously were used to cover the cost of county residents for runs for those who couldn’t pay were being phased out.
No decisions regarding Emergency Medical Services were made at Monday’s meeting, Judge H.M. Davenport indicated that discussions on the subject would continue.
Commissioners approved the July tax collection report presented by Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd. The county’s tax collections increased as compared to July of 2020, so far the county has collected $24,866,767.84 in taxes this year.
No action was taken on the burn ban but commissioners remind residents to burn with caution, be mindful of changing conditions, and to attend all fires.
Approval was granted for Chatfield Water Supply to cross NE CR 0260, in Pct. 1.
Commissioners also approved Chatfield Water Supply request to cross NE CR 3040, and SE CR 4210 in Pct. 2, for a standard road bore.
Approval was given allowing Kilmarnock Oil Co. to cross SE CR 0090, in Pct. 2.
Commissioners approved a Zoning District Change from Planned Development
to Commercial for Richland Chambers Marina, LLC.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning the regular meeting. A budget workshop was held after, additional budget sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, - Thursday of this week.
