Navarro County Commissioners were updated on the 4-H Showcase by Lorie Stovall of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at the June 28 regular meeting. The programs and projects simulate reality and are designed to have real life applications.
Mason Thompson demonstrated his robotics project for the commissioners, his team from Mildred won second place overall.
No action was taken on the county’s burn ban, though commissioners urged residents to tend to fires and be mindful of conditions before burning.
Commissioners approved a reinvestment zone near Dawson for the Limestone Wind Project. The proposed project would encompass nearly 34,000 acres in Navarro County and is expected to infuse a capital investment and an unspecified number of jobs into the area.
Commissioners also presented the 2022 Fiscal Year budget to the County Clerk.
During the public comment portion of the meeting the Navarro County Sheriff Office’s Chief Deputy Morris Steward asked commissioners to consider the department’s request for a $5,000 salary increase to maintain, recruit and retain the force. The officers mentioned they are essential workers who continued to serve the county during the pandemic and at other times. The Sheriff’s office responds to all calls in the county, including 95% of non-medical calls.
Pct. 3 Corsicana City Councilman Chris Woolsey spoke regarding EMS service and funding. Woolsey discussed an alternative funding option where the city and county would handle their respective billing. The county costs could then be passed to the incorporated areas within the county, which the county currently pays.
The county group health plan renewal was also approved. The county saw an increase in medical and dental premiums, with no change to the vision. Navarro County was slightly below the average of 7.3% of claim increases in participating counties.
Commissioners approved the required annual audit of the Navarro County Emergency Service District 1, 2020 fiscal year budget. The audit found all statements to be in order.
A final plat for WR Legacy Estates was approved for Mary Lee Lyle. The five tracts of land meet all requirements and will have a privately funded road in perpetuity.
Approval was granted for Seaway Crude Pipeline Co. to cross NE. CR 2020 in Pct. 2 for a standard road bore.
An Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Damien Givens for 2020-2021 was approved. The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. The total budget for the entire program is $290 million thus far in 2021.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
