By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
The Navarro County Commissioners held a special meeting Friday. The Executive Session was called to discuss personnel. No action resulted from the session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets regularly at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
