Commissioners lifted the county’s burn ban due to an extensive green up, though they cautioned those who burn to use “good common sense” and tend all fires while being mindful of wind conditions.
The court was updated on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program’s by Lorie Stovall.
Stovall noted numerous activities, and surge in participants, including the 4-H roundup held in Mildred last week. Several programs’ projects and the Expos in Houston and Navarro County were discussed. Navarro County Extension Agent Cecily Nors said there were 150 total 4-H entries at the Expos.
“Our kids showed out. We may be small but we are getting mighty in the show ring,” she said.
A final re-plat of Rice East Estates, Lot 4-A, 4-B & 4-C in Pct. 1 was approved for Cipriano Garcia. The replat of the three tracts meets all state, local and septic system regulations.
A final re-plat of Oak Meadows Acres, Lots 8-A & 8-B, located in Pct. 2 was approved for Ruben Mendez. All regulations for the replat were met.
Commissioners approved a $1 per ton hauling rate increase as of April 11 for Tommy Montgomery. The increase was attributed to a rise in fuel costs.
Two Pct. 1 motor graders were approved as surplus for trade in.
A resolution and financial lease agreement with Government Capital and PCT 1 for Motor graders. A 2007 and 2009 model are set for trade in.
Commissioners approved a modification to a grant increased by $250,000 to $3,777,108 for Texoma HIDTA. They also approved a modification to a grant for Texoma HIDTA decreased by $14,880 to $3,762,228. Commissioners also approved the First Amendment in the contract between Damien Givens, DBA G90 Enterprises LLC, and Texoma HIDTA.
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, the County receives a stipend for overseeing and administering this work in Commissioner’s Court on the Federal Grant program.
A resolution to pay bills for the Sheriff's Office, Pct. 3 road and bridge and Navarro County Justice of the Peace without purchase orders were approved.
Frost resident Dottie Barnes spoke about the long-term negative impact of wind and solar projects in Navarro County. She urged commissioners to resist the fad of wind and solar projects.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
