During their final meeting of 2020 Monday, Navarro County Commissioners took no action on the County’s burn ban. County Judge H.M. Davenport advised that any fires be attended and that burning be done with caution, with wind conditions in mind.
A contract to purchase 10 new computers for the District Clerk’s Office was approved with Lenovo Financial Services. The contract will run for 36 months and cost $790.77 per month.
Commissioner’s also accepted a payment from Dawson’s Housing Authority for $1,466.78. The payment is in lieu of taxes.
The county accepted a similar agreement with the Kerens Housing Authority at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Navarro County Commissioners approved the bonds of officials who were elected Nov. 3.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
