Navarro County Commissioners approved a proclamation declaring the week of Jan. 23 through 29 as Navarro County School Choice Week. The proclamation recognized the efforts of all public, private and home school teaching professional in Navarro County.
Commissioners approved Navarro County’s December 2021 tax collector’s report. Tax Assessor Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county brought in $1,470,092 more in revenue than was brought in over the same period last year. Dowd also reported that the county’s tax collections are up 3.78%.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban.
County Judge H.M. Davenport cautioned residents to be mindful of wind conditions before burning and to tend all fires.
Commissioners adopted amendments allowing the Richland-Chambers Lakeshore Zoning Board to place restrictions on conditions on property within the Lake’s Zoning Board’s purview once an area has been rezoned. The Zoning Board oversees the area within 5,000 feet of the Richland Chambers Lake.
A re-plat of lots 14 and 15 of George Estates for Angel and Virginia Carmona, in Pct. 4 was tabled due to the absence of Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen, who had jury duty.
Commissioners approved a joint contract for election services between the cities, schools and other entities and Navarro County for the May 7, 2022 elections.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session where they approved the reduction of the COVID-19 quarantine period for county employees from 10 to five days in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
