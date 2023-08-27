By Mark Archibald
During a brief special meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Monday, a bid for work on the Adult Probation roof Annex 3 was awarded to Tejas Roofing in Corsicana in the amount of $189,736. Two bids were received, Tejas Roofing was the lowest and the only bid from a local business.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 Flatbed for Pct. 4 at a cost of $68,288.
A motion to pay bills as submitted by the County Auditor to pay the 50 percent of the debt associated with the shared city and county ambulance service was also approved.
The amount of $562,960 will be paid to the City of Corsicana.
Commissioners held a budget session after Monday’s meeting, where they discussed the creation of a Navarro County Deputy Constable position to assist with a number of duties and to provide relief when other Constables are in court, training or out of the office.
Pct. 2 Constable Dan Williams and Pct. 3 Constable Bobby Rachel discussed the need for a deputy. Although the salary of $48,850 was discussed although there wasn’t a final decision made regarding the creation of the position, the salary or a determination made as to the full extent of the duties that would be expected from a deputy.
Other budget sessions are planned later in this week.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Avenue. in Corsicana.
