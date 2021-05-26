Navarro County Commissioners approved the bond and appointment of Raychaun Ballard to the position of Pct. 2. Constable, and he was sworn in at the May 24 special meeting. Ballard was first appointed in 2020, following the death of Pct. 2 Constable Charles Paul.
Commissioners heard a presentation by Jenny Bratton regarding the recent passing of Melanie Hyder, who retired after working in the juvenile justice system for 42 years. The past four decades she served as Navarro County’s Director of Juvenile Probation.
A memorial plaque paid for by Board members of the Juvenile Advocacy Center to be placed outside the building which houses juvenile probation in Hyder’s honor, was approved.
Commissioners ordered and provided notice of the Special Election Runoff between Republican candidates Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey July 27. The runoff is necessary because neither candidate reached the 50% threshold required in the May 1 election. Early voting will begin July 19. The winner of the runoff will fill the unexpired term of Sixth District United States Congressman, Ron Wright, who died in February.
Commissioners also approved the number of poll workers needed as well as a measure to consolidate polling places for that election. The consolidation is in compliance with Texas Election Code and was approved by the Navarro County Election Board.
“No voter would have to drive more than a few miles in order to vote,” said Dan Teed, Navarro County Elections Administrator.
Commissioners approved the appointments of the Central Counting Station Manager and Assistant Manager, as well as the Tabulation Supervisor, and presiding and alternate judges for the Special Election Runoff.
A right of way agreement including a bond and road use agreement in which Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC agrees to leave the roads in as good or better condition, was approved between the County and Pisgah Ridge Solar which encompasses 3,688 acres near the Pisgah Ridge area in Pct. 3. The project which is expected to be fully operational by 2023, will mean a total anticipated investment of $200 million. The company also committed to one full time job as part of a previously agreed upon tax abatement agreement.
In other business, an application for unclaimed property capital credits for Texas counties was approved.
Approval was granted for Chatfield Water Supply Corp. to cross NE CR 2040 in Pct. 1 and NE CR 0080 in Pct. 2 for a standard road bore; a utility easement was granted for Navarro County Cooperative Inc. in Pct. 2.
A depository contract between the county and Prosperity Bank and Trust was approved.
A replat was approved of Double R Phase 1 Lots 61-A and 61-B located in Pct 1 was approved for Mateo and Jose Martinez.
No action was taken on the burn ban, though Commissioners continued to urge burning be attended to and done with caution.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where they took no action.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
