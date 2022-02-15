Navarro County Commissioners approved a road use agreement for Fence Post Solar LLC, but tabled a resolution and order for a road use agreement between the county and Limestone Wind LLC during their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 14.
The decision to table will allow for the changing of typographical issues contained within the document. In addition, Commissioners asked for more time to consult with legal counsel regarding the best method to protect the county concerning road use agreements. The issue is expected to be considered at a future meeting.
The Limestone Wind project near Dawson encompass nearly 34,000 acres in Navarro County and is expected to infuse capital investment and increase the county’s tax base.
The Fence Post Solar Project, located south of Powell near FM 1393, encompasses 1,800 acres. The terms of the road agreement are expected to extend until March of 2023, when the project is expected to be fully operational.
The road agreements require the two companies to maintain affected roads in the same or better condition than their original condition.
Citing decreasing chances of precipitation in this week’s forecast, Commissioners took no action on the burn ban, leaving it in effect.
The sale of fireworks in observance of Texas Independence Day March 2 was approved.
A resolution requesting permission for Winkler Water Supply Corporation to Cross SE CR 2356, for a standard road bore in Pct. 3 was approved.
Commissioners approved the January Tax Collection Report. Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector, Mike Dowd, reported that the county has collected approximately $18.6 million, year to date, which represents an increase in the previous year’s collections of .12%. That number means an additional $848,483, for the county.
The 2021 Navarro County Sheriff’s Office’s racial profiling report was approved. Data showed that there were no incidents of racial profiling reported last year.
A renewal contract with Lexis Nexis for the District Attorney’s Office was approved.
Commissioners approved 20 hours of state required continuing education for Navarro County Clerk Sherry Dowd, who completed the hours in 2021.
Commissioners approved resolutions to pay bills without purchase orders for road and bridge work for Precincts 1, 3 and 4.
Paying the bills for the Jail without Purchase Orders was also approved, as was a lease agreement between the County and Xerox for the County Court at Law.
Commissioners approved a contract between Clear Channel and Texoma HIDTA, in addition to a purchase order in the amount of in the amount of $34,571.00 for Texoma HIDTA for Clear Channel Outdoor LLC.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, a representative from Angus Water Supply Corporation inquired about funds included in the American Rescue Plan Act that are designated to assist in infrastructure improvement work for water and sewer systems.
Navarro County Auditor Terri Gillen said the county is working with Grant Works of Austin for grant administration of the ARPA funds, totaling $9.7 million. Gillen said the county is still in the planning stages and have not yet set up a committee to consider allocations of funds.
Melinda Gatewood, President of the Angus Water Supply Corporation turned in the group's proposed list of improvements for consideration.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
