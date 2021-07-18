A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday to continue Budget Workshop
Commissioners will meet again at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Wednesday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Thursday to continue Budget Workshop
