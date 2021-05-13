A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Friday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss real estate.
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss real estate.
